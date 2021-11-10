How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on November 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Milwaukee Bucks visit the Knicks

By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (5-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (7-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -2.5; over/under is 215.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks face the Milwaukee Bucks.

New York finished 41-30 overall and 25-17 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Knicks averaged 21.4 assists per game on 39.4 made field goals last season.

Milwaukee finished 46-26 overall and 30-12 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Bucks averaged 8.1 steals, 4.6 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting on Nov. 5, with Julius Randle scoring 32 points points in the win.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee), Mitchell Robinson: day to day (hip).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Khris Middleton: out (health and safety protocols), Brook Lopez: out (back).