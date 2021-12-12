How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on December 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Milwaukee visits New York after Antetokounmpo's 41-point showing

By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (17-10, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (12-14, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the New York Knicks after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in the Bucks’ 123-114 win against the Houston Rockets.

The Knicks are 8-12 against conference opponents. New York ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 45.7 rebounds. Julius Randle paces the Knicks with 10.0 boards.

The Bucks are 12-7 against conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting on Nov. 11, with Pat Connaughton scoring 23 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is averaging 19.5 points, 10 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 15.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.3 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 3-7, averaging 103.9 points, 46.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 115.8 points, 49.8 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Semi Ojeleye: out (calf), Brook Lopez: out (back), George Hill: out (knee).