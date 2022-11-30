 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Online on November 30, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which is available with 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
MSG≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Wisconsin

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee set for matchup against New York

Milwaukee Bucks (14-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (10-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Knicks -5.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face the New York Knicks. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA scoring 30.9 points per game.

The Knicks are 6-5 in Eastern Conference games. New York ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 33.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 6.4.

The Bucks have gone 8-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 24.5 assists per game led by Jrue Holiday averaging 7.4.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 119-108 on Oct. 29, with Antetokounmpo scoring 30 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is shooting 49.5% and averaging 21.5 points for the Knicks. Randle is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 119.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Serge Ibaka: out (illness), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.