How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Online on November 30, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which is available with 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee set for matchup against New York

Milwaukee Bucks (14-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (10-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Knicks -5.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face the New York Knicks. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA scoring 30.9 points per game.

The Knicks are 6-5 in Eastern Conference games. New York ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 33.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 6.4.

The Bucks have gone 8-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 24.5 assists per game led by Jrue Holiday averaging 7.4.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 119-108 on Oct. 29, with Antetokounmpo scoring 30 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is shooting 49.5% and averaging 21.5 points for the Knicks. Randle is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 119.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Serge Ibaka: out (illness), Joe Ingles: out (knee).