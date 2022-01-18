 Skip to Content
How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on January 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, MSG, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports North≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $84.99------
MSG≥ $84.99-----
NBA TV≥ $84.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, MSG, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: New York plays Minnesota in non-conference matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (22-22, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -1.5; over/under is 210.5

BOTTOM LINE: Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves take on Julius Randle and the New York Knicks in non-conference action.

The Knicks are 11-12 on their home court. New York is third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 45.5 rebounds. Randle paces the Knicks with 10.1 boards.

The Timberwolves are 9-12 in road games. Minnesota is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks defeated the Timberwolves 96-88 in their last meeting on Dec. 29. Mitchell Robinson led the Knicks with 14 points, and Malik Beasley led the Timberwolves with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Fournier is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, while averaging 13.5 points. RJ Barrett is averaging 23.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

D’Angelo Russell is averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 22.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 98.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.4 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 114.7 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Cam Reddish: day to day (ankle), Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee), Kemba Walker: day to day (knee), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols).

