How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on January 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

When: Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: TNT

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: New Orleans faces New York, aims to end road slide

New Orleans Pelicans (16-28, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (22-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against New York looking to stop its five-game road slide.

The Knicks are 11-13 in home games. New York is third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 45.4 rebounds. Julius Randle leads the Knicks with 10.1 boards.

The Pelicans are 6-17 in road games. New Orleans averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 5-12 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting on Oct. 30, with RJ Barrett scoring 35 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is averaging 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. Barrett is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 18.4 points and 12 rebounds for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 100.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.1 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 107.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Cam Reddish: out (ankle), Nerlens Noel: out (knee), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).