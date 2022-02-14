How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on February 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder.



You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Oklahoma City plays New York, aims to break road slide

Oklahoma City Thunder (17-39, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-32, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hits the road against New York looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Knicks have gone 13-15 at home. New York has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thunder have gone 8-21 away from home. Oklahoma City is 6-20 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder won 95-80 in the last meeting on Jan. 1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 23 points, and RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 19.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. Barrett is averaging 21.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games for New York.

Josh Giddey is averaging 12 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 22.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 2-8, averaging 107.4 points, 47.4 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Thunder: 3-7, averaging 102.1 points, 47.0 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: RJ Barrett: out (ankle), Nerlens Noel: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Thunder: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (ankle), Mike Muscala: out (ankle).