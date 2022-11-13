How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Online on November 13, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score. Price: $69.99

Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder set for matchup with the Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (6-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder face the New York Knicks. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks seventh in the league scoring 30.5 points per game.

The Knicks are 4-2 on their home court. New York is fifth in the NBA with 55.0 points in the paint led by RJ Barrett averaging 10.3.

The Thunder are 1-4 in road games. Oklahoma City is 2-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, while averaging 20.5 points, nine rebounds and 3.4 assists. Barrett is shooting 43.9% and averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Tre Mann averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 53.9% and averaging 28.0 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (knee), Quentin Grimes: day to day (foot).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Darius Bazley: out (ankle).