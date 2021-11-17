How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on November 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Orlando takes on New York on 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

Orlando Magic (3-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (8-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando enters the matchup with New York after losing three in a row.

The Knicks are 7-6 in conference games. New York is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.4 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Magic are 1-9 in conference games. Orlando allows 110.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.2 points per game.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Magic defeated the Knicks 110-104 in their last matchup on Oct. 24. Cole Anthony led the Magic with 29 points, and Julius Randle led the Knicks with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is averaging 20.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Anthony is averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 104.2 points, 45.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 100.6 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (knee), Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).