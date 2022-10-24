New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 24, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Monday, October 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Knicks face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, MSG, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic

In New York the game is streaming on MSG. In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida.

Bally Sports Florida is no longer on YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, or Sling TV.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Orlando takes on New York on 3-game slide

Orlando Magic (0-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (1-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando is looking to break its three-game slide with a victory over New York.

New York went 22-30 in Eastern Conference play and 17-24 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Knicks averaged 106.5 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

Orlando went 22-60 overall and 12-40 in Eastern Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Magic averaged 23.7 assists per game on 38.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Knicks: Quentin Grimes: day to day (foot).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle), Gary Harris: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: out (midfoot).