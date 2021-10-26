How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on October 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Knicks face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month hulu.com Get $10 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

In New York, Philadelphia, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

76ers vs. Knicks Game Preview: New York Knicks to host Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (2-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers.

New York finished 41-30 overall and 25-17 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Knicks averaged 107.1 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point distance last season.

Philadelphia finished 49-23 overall and 31-11 in Eastern Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The 76ers averaged 113.6 points per game last season, 47.3 in the paint, 18.1 off of turnovers and 15.2 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Andre Drummond: day to day (ankle), Grant Riller: out (left knee), Shake Milton: out (ankle), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee).