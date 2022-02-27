 Skip to Content
How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on February 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadelphia and New York the game is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Barrett leads New York against Philadelphia after 46-point performance

Philadelphia 76ers (36-23, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-35, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Philadelphia 76ers after RJ Barrett scored 46 points in the New York Knicks’ 115-100 loss to the Miami Heat.

The Knicks are 4-7 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. New York has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

The 76ers are 4-7 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Philadelphia is 5-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 9 the Knicks won 103-96 led by 31 points from Julius Randle, while Furkan Korkmaz scored 19 points for the 76ers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Fournier is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, while averaging 14.5 points. Randle is shooting 43.1% and averaging 25.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Joel Embiid is averaging 29.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 2-8, averaging 110.6 points, 48.5 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 109.7 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: RJ Barrett: day to day (ankle), Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

76ers: None listed.

