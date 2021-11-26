How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Suns face the Knicks, look for 15th straight win

By The Associated Press

Phoenix Suns (15-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (10-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix seeks to prolong its 14-game win streak with a victory against New York.

The Knicks have gone 5-5 in home games. New York is 5-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Suns have gone 7-1 away from home. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference with 26.7 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 10.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Fournier averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Julius Randle is shooting 42.7% and averaging 20.2 points over the past 10 games for New York.

Devin Booker averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 23.1 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Paul is averaging 15.1 points, nine assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 102.6 points, 45.9 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points per game.

Suns: 10-0, averaging 113.9 points, 47.0 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Derrick Rose: day to day (ankle), Taj Gibson: day to day (groin), Mitchell Robinson: day to day (concussion protocol).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Abdel Nader: out (knee).