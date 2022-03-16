How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on March 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Knicks face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Portland Trail Blazers (26-41, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (28-40, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland travels to New York looking to break its five-game road skid.

The Knicks are 13-19 in home games. New York allows 107.0 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 9-23 in road games. Portland has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 112-103 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 30 points, and Julius Randle led the Knicks with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is averaging 20.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Simons is averaging 17.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Trail Blazers. Josh Hart is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: day to day (foot), Quentin Grimes: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out for season (shoulder).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Eric Bledsoe: out (achilles), Justise Winslow: out (achilles), Anfernee Simons: out (knee), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).