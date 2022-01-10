How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on January 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: New York takes home win streak into matchup with San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (15-23, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (19-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Knicks face San Antonio.

The Knicks are 9-11 on their home court. New York is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spurs have gone 8-14 away from home. San Antonio is 10-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks defeated the Spurs 121-109 in their last matchup on Dec. 8. RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 32 points, and Derrick White led the Spurs with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Fournier is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, while averaging 13.5 points. Julius Randle is averaging 19 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 17.7 points, eight rebounds, 8.6 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 98.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.8 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 114.5 points, 48.8 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Evan Fournier: day to day (thigh), Ryan Arcidiacono: out (ankle), Nerlens Noel: day to day (reconditioning), Kemba Walker: day to day (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Spurs: Derrick White: out (health and safety protocols), Doug McDermott: out (health protocols), Keldon Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), Devin Vassell: out (health and safety protocols), Thaddeus Young: out (health and safety protocols), Tre Jones: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).