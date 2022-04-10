How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Knicks face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors

When: Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: MSG

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Toronto plays New York on 3-game win streak

Toronto Raptors (48-33, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (36-45, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against New York.

The Knicks are 4-11 against division opponents. New York is the worst team in the NBA scoring 41.4 points per game in the paint.

The Raptors are 10-5 against division opponents. Toronto is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 109.6 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 2 the Raptors won 120-105 led by 35 points from Fred VanVleet, while Evan Fournier scored 20 points for the Knicks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is scoring 20.1 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 22.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the last 10 games for New York.

Pascal Siakam is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (illness), Quentin Grimes: day to day (knee), RJ Barrett: out (knee), Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out for season (shoulder), Julius Randle: out (quad).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: out (knee), OG Anunoby: out (quad), Isaac Bonga: out (right foot).