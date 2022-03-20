How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Knicks face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Utah plays New York for non-conference matchup

Utah Jazz (44-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (30-40, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks host Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz in non-conference action.

The Knicks have gone 15-19 in home games. New York is 15-11 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Jazz have gone 18-15 away from home. Utah averages 114.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 8 the Jazz won 113-104 led by 32 points from Mitchell, while Randle scored 30 points for the Knicks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is averaging 20.4 points, 10 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Mitchell is shooting 45.1% and averaging 25.7 points for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 113.4 points, 49.6 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, 49.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out for season (shoulder).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Hassan Whiteside: out (illness), Danuel House Jr.: out (knee), Trent Forrest: out (wrist), Donovan Mitchell: out (calf), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (calf).