How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on December 23, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Knicks face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington+ and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington+, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Randle and the Knicks host conference foe Washington

Washington Wizards (16-15, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (14-17, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards take on Julius Randle and the New York Knicks in Eastern Conference play Thursday.

The Knicks have gone 9-14 against Eastern Conference teams. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.3% from downtown, led by Wayne Selden shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Wizards have gone 10-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is third in the Eastern Conference with 35.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is scoring 19.6 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 13.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games for New York.

Beal is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 11.0 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 3-7, averaging 104.5 points, 42.8 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 105.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Miles McBride: out (health and safety protocols), Obi Toppin: out (health and safety protocols), RJ Barrett: out (health and safety protocols), Kevin Knox II: out (health and safety protocols), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Immanuel Quickley: out (health and safety protocols), Quentin Grimes: out (health and safety protocols).

Wizards: Corey Kispert: day to day (quad), Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out (health and safety protocols), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).