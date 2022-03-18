How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Knicks face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks Game Preview: Washington faces New York, seeks to break 5-game slide

Washington Wizards (29-39, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (29-40, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington comes into the matchup against New York as losers of five in a row.

The Knicks are 14-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is last in the NBA recording just 21.6 assists per game led by Julius Randle averaging 5.2.

The Wizards are 22-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is last in the NBA scoring 9.4 fast break points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wizards won 124-117 in the last matchup on Dec. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is scoring 20.4 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 26.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games for New York.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, while averaging 12.5 points. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 21.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 113.4 points, 48.1 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points per game.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 115.9 points, 40.6 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: day to day (foot), Quentin Grimes: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out for season (shoulder).

Wizards: Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist).