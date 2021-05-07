 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Mets vs Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on May 7, 2021: No Cable/Satellite

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV, along with fuboTV. In Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, which is only available on .

If your Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, offers your local Bally Sports RSN, you are also eligible to stream Bally Sports Extra.

In some cases, Bally Sports Extra will be available as an overflow channel in your guide, or simulcast on a Sinclair-owned local affiliate network.

How to Stream Bally Sports Extra?

New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Taijuan Walker. Walker pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with eight strikeouts against St. Louis.

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Mets: David Peterson (1-3, 4.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

The Mets are 6-4 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 20 home runs this season, the lowest total in the MLB. Pete Alonso leads the club with five, averaging one every 18.6 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks have gone 9-11 away from home. Arizona has slugged .409, good for fourth in the National League. Carson Kelly leads the team with a .645 slugging percentage, including eight extra-base hits and six home runs.

