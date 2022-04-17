MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets Game Live Online on April 17, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and WPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona). In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX.

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets and Diamondbacks meet with series tied 1-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (3-5) vs. New York Mets (5-3)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, two strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -189, Diamondbacks +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

New York went 77-85 overall and 47-34 in home games last season. The Mets averaged 7.7 hits per game in the 2021 season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

Arizona went 52-110 overall and 20-61 in road games a season ago. The Diamondbacks averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .236.

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)