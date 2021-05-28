How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Online on May 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming
On Friday, May 28, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves
- When: Friday, May 28, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast
- Stream: Watch with
In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.
In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves will take on the Mets Friday.
Braves: Ian Anderson (4-1, 2.82 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.05 ERA, .98 WHIP, 41 strikeouts).
The Mets are 12-8 against teams from the NL East. New York has slugged .342, last in the MLB. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .433 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and six home runs.
The Braves are 11-11 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has hit an MLB-leading 80 home runs this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 15, averaging one every 11 at-bats.
The Braves won the last meeting 5-4. Will Smith earned his first victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Jacob Barnes took his first loss for New York.
