How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on June 22, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (6-3, 4.64 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-5, 2.35 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -107, Braves -109; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Atlanta will face off on Tuesday.

The Mets are 15-12 against NL East teams. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Pete Alonso with a mark of .330.

The Braves are 16-19 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has hit 101 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 20, averaging one every 12 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 1-0. Ian Anderson earned his fifth victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Miguel Castro registered his second loss for New York.

