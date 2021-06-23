MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on June 23, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Charlie Morton. Morton threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with 11 strikeouts against New York.

The Mets are 15-13 against opponents from the NL East. New York is hitting a collective batting average of .227 this season, led by Pete Alonso with an average of .250.

The Braves have gone 17-19 against division opponents. Atlanta has slugged .423, good for second in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .602 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-0. Charlie Morton earned his seventh victory and Dansby Swanson went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Atlanta. Yennsy Diaz took his first loss for New York.