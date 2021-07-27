How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on July 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) Mets: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Atlanta will play on Tuesday.

The Mets are 31-16 on their home turf. The New York pitching staff averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Rich Hill leads them with a mark of 8.3.

The Braves are 23-26 on the road. Atlanta has slugged .425 this season. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .514 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Mets won the last meeting 1-0. Trevor May earned his third victory and Jeff McNeil went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for New York. Luke Jackson took his second loss for Atlanta.