How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on July 28, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (7-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (1-0, 2.10 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -130, Braves +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Atlanta will square off on Wednesday.

The Mets are 31-17 in home games in 2020. New York is hitting a collective batting average of .237 this season, led by Pete Alonso with an average of .262.

The Braves are 24-26 in road games. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Austin Riley leads the team with a mark of .288.

The Braves won the last meeting 12-5. Charlie Morton secured his 10th victory and Riley went 2-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI for Atlanta. Jerad Eickhoff registered his second loss for New York.

