MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on July 29, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.30 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-4, 3.44 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -143, Braves +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Atlanta will face off on Thursday.

The Mets are 32-17 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 110 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads them with 22, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Braves are 24-27 on the road. Atlanta has slugged .427 this season. Austin Riley leads the team with a mark of .513.

The Mets won the last meeting 2-1. Trevor May notched his fourth victory and Brandon Drury went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Max Fried registered his seventh loss for Atlanta.