 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on July 29, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.30 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-4, 3.44 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -143, Braves +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Atlanta will face off on Thursday.

The Mets are 32-17 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 110 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads them with 22, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Braves are 24-27 on the road. Atlanta has slugged .427 this season. Austin Riley leads the team with a mark of .513.

The Mets won the last meeting 2-1. Trevor May notched his fourth victory and Brandon Drury went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Max Fried registered his seventh loss for Atlanta.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports South≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $84.99------
SportsNet NY≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.