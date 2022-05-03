 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Doubleheader Live Online on May 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves in a doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
SportsNet NY≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Braves play the Mets with 1-0 series lead

Atlanta Braves (11-13, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (16-7, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (0-0); Mets: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the New York Mets.

New York has a 7-4 record at home and a 16-7 record overall. The Mets have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .255.

Atlanta is 11-13 overall and 6-7 at home. Braves pitchers have a collective 4.18 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has four doubles and four home runs for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 15-for-34 with six doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has seven doubles and seven home runs for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 10-for-31 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Braves: 5-5, .221 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Mets: Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

