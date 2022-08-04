How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on August 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast). In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets try to keep home win streak going, host the Braves

Atlanta Braves (63-42, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (66-38, first in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-4, 2.93 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (11-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -120, Braves +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they face the Atlanta Braves.

New York has a 31-17 record in home games and a 66-38 record overall. The Mets are 27-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Atlanta has a 26-20 record on the road and a 63-42 record overall. The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.57.

Thursday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Mets are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil is 10th on the Mets with a .302 batting average, and has 24 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI. Francisco Lindor is 16-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 21 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 6-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .311 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Braves: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Michael Harris II: day-to-day (foot), Mike Ford: 10-Day IL (neck), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)