MLB Streaming Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Online on August 7, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast). In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Game Preview: New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves Sunday

Atlanta Braves (64-45, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (69-39, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (6-3, 2.79 ERA, .99 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -144, Braves +123; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

New York is 34-18 at home and 69-39 overall. The Mets have a 50-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta is 64-45 overall and 27-23 on the road. The Braves have the third-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .442.

The matchup Sunday is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Mets have a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads New York with 29 home runs while slugging .550. Francisco Lindor is 16-for-36 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 29 home runs while slugging .587. William Contreras is 8-for-29 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .315 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Braves: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Travis d’Arnaud: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mike Ford: 10-Day IL (neck), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)