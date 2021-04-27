 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Mets Live Stream on April 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Boston Red Sox

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with fuboTV.

Outside of Boston and New York, the game is airing on ESPN, which is available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Taijuan Walker. Walker pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with four strikeouts against Washington.

The Mets are 6-2 on their home turf. New York ranks seventh in the majors in hitting with a .243 batting average, Brandon Nimmo leads the team with an average of .370.

The Red Sox are 6-1 on the road. Boston has slugged .455, the highest in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the club with a .753 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
SportsNet NY≥ $84.99---
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and ESPN + 25 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.