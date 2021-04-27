How to Watch Red Sox vs. Mets Live Stream on April 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Boston Red Sox

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with fuboTV.

Outside of Boston and New York, the game is airing on ESPN, which is available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Taijuan Walker. Walker pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with four strikeouts against Washington.

The Mets are 6-2 on their home turf. New York ranks seventh in the majors in hitting with a .243 batting average, Brandon Nimmo leads the team with an average of .370.

The Red Sox are 6-1 on the road. Boston has slugged .455, the highest in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the club with a .753 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and seven home runs.