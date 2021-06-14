How to Watch New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on June 14, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Monday, June 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs
- When: Monday, June 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: Marquee Sports Network, SportsNet NY, and ESPN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.
Nationally, the game will be televised on ESPN outside of the Chicago and New York markets.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-6, 4.97 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Mets: David Peterson (1-5, 6.32 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)
LINE: Mets -107, Cubs -107; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: New York and Chicago will square off on Monday.
The Mets are 17-6 in home games in 2020. New York has a team on-base percentage of .310, led by Pete Alonso with a mark of .348.
The Cubs have gone 14-17 away from home. Chicago has hit 88 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Javier Baez leads them with 14, averaging one every 15.1 at-bats.
The Cubs won the last meeting 4-3. Dan Winkler earned his first victory and Kris Bryant went 2-for-4 with a double an
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Marquee Sports Network
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SportsNet NY
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•