How to Watch New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on June 14, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

Nationally, the game will be televised on ESPN outside of the Chicago and New York markets.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-6, 4.97 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Mets: David Peterson (1-5, 6.32 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -107, Cubs -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Chicago will square off on Monday.

The Mets are 17-6 in home games in 2020. New York has a team on-base percentage of .310, led by Pete Alonso with a mark of .348.

The Cubs have gone 14-17 away from home. Chicago has hit 88 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Javier Baez leads them with 14, averaging one every 15.1 at-bats.

The Cubs won the last meeting 4-3. Dan Winkler earned his first victory and Kris Bryant went 2-for-4 with a double an