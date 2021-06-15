How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Live Online on June 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

Outside of New York and Chicago, the game will be on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (2-0, 6.09 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (5-2, 2.07 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -146, Cubs +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Chicago will play on Tuesday.

The Mets are 18-6 in home games in 2020. The New York offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .257.

The Cubs are 14-18 on the road. Chicago has hit 90 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the team with 14, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Mets won the last meeting 5-2. David Peterson earned his second victory and Dominic Smith went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Jake Arrieta took his seventh loss for Chicago.