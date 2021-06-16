 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream on June 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Robert Stock (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Mets: Jacob deGrom (6-2, .56 ERA, .53 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Taijuan Walker. Walker threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with 12 strikeouts against Chicago.

The Mets are 19-6 in home games in 2020. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Pete Alonso with a mark of .341.

The Cubs are 14-19 on the road. Chicago has hit 91 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Javier Baez leads the club with 15, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.

The Mets won the last meeting 3-2. Taijuan Walker recorded his sixth victory and Alonso went 1-for-3 with three RBI for New York. Alec Mills registered his first loss for Chicago.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Marquee Sports Network≥ $84.99-----
SportsNet NY≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network and SportsNet NY + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network and SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.