How to Watch New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream on June 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Robert Stock (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Mets: Jacob deGrom (6-2, .56 ERA, .53 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Taijuan Walker. Walker threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with 12 strikeouts against Chicago.

The Mets are 19-6 in home games in 2020. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Pete Alonso with a mark of .341.

The Cubs are 14-19 on the road. Chicago has hit 91 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Javier Baez leads the club with 15, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.

The Mets won the last meeting 3-2. Taijuan Walker recorded his sixth victory and Alonso went 1-for-3 with three RBI for New York. Alec Mills registered his first loss for Chicago.