MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Live Without Cable on June 17, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (8-4, 4.46 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-4, 2.33 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -133, Cubs +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Mets are 20-6 on their home turf. New York is averaging 3.7 RBI per game this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 34 total runs batted in.

The Cubs have gone 14-20 away from home. Chicago has hit 93 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the team with 15, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Mets won the last meeting 6-3. Sean Reid-Foley earned his second victory and Kevin Pillar went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for New York. Robert Stock registered his first loss for Chicago.