How to Watch New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on September 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Cubs take on the Mets after McKinstry's 4-hit game

Chicago Cubs (58-82, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (89-52, first in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (0-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (13-7, 3.24 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -289, Cubs +234; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the New York Mets after Zach McKinstry had four hits against the Giants on Sunday.

New York is 46-23 in home games and 89-52 overall. The Mets rank eighth in the NL with 145 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Chicago is 28-40 in road games and 58-82 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams square off Monday for the fifth time this season. The Mets are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil ranks 10th on the Mets with a .322 batting average, and has 36 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 31 walks and 57 RBI. Eduardo Escobar is 16-for-35 with five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner is seventh on the Cubs with a .291 batting average, and has 21 doubles, five triples, nine home runs, 26 walks and 49 RBI. Seiya Suzuki is 11-for-39 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .284 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .255 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (side), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Nelson Velazquez: day-to-day (illness), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)