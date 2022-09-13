How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Live Online on September 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets host the Cubs on 3-game home skid

Chicago Cubs (59-82, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (89-53, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (1-5, 3.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-1, 1.66 ERA, .55 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -409, Cubs +319; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Chicago Cubs looking to stop a three-game home losing streak.

New York has gone 46-24 at home and 89-53 overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .259, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Chicago has a 59-82 record overall and a 29-40 record in road games. The Cubs are 39-20 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Mets are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has 28 doubles, six triples, 14 home runs and 53 RBI for the Mets. Eduardo Escobar is 18-for-36 with a double, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has a .291 batting average to rank seventh on the Cubs, and has 21 doubles, five triples and nine home runs. Seiya Suzuki is 12-for-39 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .284 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cubs: 3-7, .248 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (side), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (tricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Nelson Velazquez: day-to-day (illness), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)