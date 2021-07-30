How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on July 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 30, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (2-6, 4.63 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Mets -124, Reds +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Cincinnati will play on Friday.

The Mets are 32-18 in home games in 2020. New York is slugging .388 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .512 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Reds have gone 28-23 away from home. Cincinnati has hit 131 home runs as a team this season. Jesse Winker leads the team with 21, averaging one every 17.9 at-bats.

The Mets won the last meeting 7-0. Marcus Stroman earned his seventh victory and Dominic Smith went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for New York. Jeff Hoffman registered his fifth loss for Cincinnati.