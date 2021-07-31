How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on July 31, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

ITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (8-4, 2.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Mets: Rich Hill (6-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -123, Reds +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Cincinnati will face off on Saturday.

The Mets are 32-19 on their home turf. New York is averaging 3.7 RBI per game this season. Javier Baez leads the team with 66 total runs batted in.

The Reds have gone 29-23 away from home. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .329 this season, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .402.

The Reds won the last meeting 6-2. Sonny Gray earned his third victory and India went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBI for Cincinnati. Miguel Castro registered his third loss for New York.