MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on August 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (5-3, 4.75 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-9, 2.63 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -175, Reds +151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds travel to play the New York Mets on Sunday.

The Mets are 33-19 in home games in 2020. The New York pitching staff averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Rich Hill leads them with a mark of 8.2.

The Reds are 29-24 on the road. Cincinnati has a team on-base percentage of .329, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .402.

The Mets won the last meeting 5-4. Edwin Diaz notched his fourth victory and Javier Baez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for New York. Luis Cessa registered his second loss for Cincinnati.