How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on August 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, August 8, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Cincinnati Reds.

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio).

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Reds visit the Mets to begin 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (44-63, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (70-39, first in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Justin Dunn (0-0); Mets: Chris Bassitt (8-7, 3.61 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -298, Reds +242; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Cincinnati Reds to open a three-game series.

New York has a 35-18 record in home games and a 70-39 record overall. The Mets have the fifth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.60.

Cincinnati is 20-31 in road games and 44-63 overall. The Reds have gone 24-50 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Monday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads New York with 29 home runs while slugging .551. Francisco Lindor is 17-for-38 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has 20 doubles and six home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 12-for-40 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .315 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Reds: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)