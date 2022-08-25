 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on August 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----
SportsNet NY≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and SportsNet NY + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets host the Rockies in first of 4-game series

Colorado Rockies (54-71, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (79-46, first in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-4, 5.88 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-1, 2.31 ERA, .51 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -417, Rockies +324; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Colorado Rockies on Thursday to open a four-game series.

New York has gone 40-19 in home games and 79-46 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .408 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

Colorado has gone 18-39 in road games and 54-71 overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .263, the top team batting average in MLB play.

Thursday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 53 extra base hits (23 doubles and 30 home runs). Mark Canha is 10-for-27 with five doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 83 RBI for the Rockies. Elehuris Montero is 7-for-34 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .240 batting average, 6.90 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eduardo Escobar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

