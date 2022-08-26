How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets Live Online on August 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Friday, August 26, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets host the Rockies, look to continue home win streak

Colorado Rockies (54-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (80-46, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.16 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -343, Rockies +270; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

New York is 80-46 overall and 41-19 at home. Mets hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

Colorado is 54-72 overall and 18-40 on the road. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .262, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Mets have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 23 doubles and 31 home runs while hitting .272 for the Mets. Mark Canha is 9-for-23 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Brendan Rodgers has 27 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 58 RBI for the Rockies. Elehuris Montero is 7-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rockies: 3-7, .246 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eduardo Escobar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)