MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on August 27, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and SportsNet NY + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets try to keep home win streak going, host the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (54-73, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (81-46, first in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.93 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -253, Rockies +206; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

New York has a 42-19 record at home and an 81-46 record overall. The Mets have a 60-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado has an 18-41 record in road games and a 54-73 record overall. The Rockies are 36-21 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Mets lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil has a .322 batting average to rank 10th on the Mets, and has 34 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Starling Marte is 14-for-42 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Iglesias is 11th on the Rockies with a .307 batting average, and has 29 doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 47 RBI. Charlie Blackmon is 12-for-29 with seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rockies: 3-7, .254 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eduardo Escobar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

