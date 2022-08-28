 Skip to Content
How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets Live Online on August 28, 2022: TV/Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and WPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Rockies enter matchup with the Mets on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (54-74, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (82-46, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-10, 5.22 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (9-3, 2.33 ERA, .94 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -353, Rockies +280; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head into the matchup with the New York Mets as losers of four in a row.

New York has an 82-46 record overall and a 43-19 record at home. Mets hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Colorado has an 18-42 record on the road and a 54-74 record overall. The Rockies have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .322.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 54 extra base hits (23 doubles and 31 home runs). Mark Canha is 11-for-25 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 24 home runs while slugging .494. Randal Grichuk is 11-for-34 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .252 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

