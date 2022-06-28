How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros Live Online on June 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, SportsNet NY, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Houston Astros

Houston Astros vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Astros visit the Mets to start 2-game series

Houston Astros (45-27, first in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (47-27, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (5-5, 3.55 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (8-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -125, Mets +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets start a two-game series at home against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

New York has gone 24-10 in home games and 47-27 overall. The Mets have gone 35-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Houston is 45-27 overall and 25-16 in road games. The Astros have a 25-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 11 doubles and 22 home runs while hitting .281 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 11-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has a .312 batting average to lead the Astros, and has eight doubles, two triples and 22 home runs. Alex Bregman is 11-for-33 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Astros: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: day-to-day (back), Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (hamstring), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Michael Brantley: day-to-day (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)