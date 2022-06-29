MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Mets Live Online on June 29, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Houston Astros

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Astros vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Astros look to close out 2-game series win against the Mets

Houston Astros (46-27, first in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (47-28, first in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (9-3, 2.22 ERA, .87 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (6-2, 3.03 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -126, Mets +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and the New York Mets square off on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Astros won the first, 9-1.

New York has gone 24-11 at home and 47-28 overall. The Mets have a 13-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Houston has gone 26-16 on the road and 46-27 overall. The Astros have a 23-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 22 home runs while slugging .564. Brandon Nimmo is 14-for-42 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has eight doubles, two triples and 23 home runs for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 14-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by four runs

Astros: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)