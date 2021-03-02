How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST, the New York Mets face the Houston Astros. The Spring Training Game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Houston Astros

In the New York area, the game is streaming on SNY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. With this service you can stream Mets games all season long.

If you are a Astros fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on AT&T SportsNet Southwest all season long, you will need a subscription to fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

SNY can be streamed with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options