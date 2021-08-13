How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on August 13, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and WPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (13-3, 3.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 144 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.20 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets +134, Dodgers -155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

The Mets are 36-20 in home games in 2020. The New York pitching staff averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Marcus Stroman leads them with a mark of 7.8.

The Dodgers are 33-26 in road games. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .317.