How to Watch New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and WPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (12-2, 2.13 ERA, .92 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-7, 3.89 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets +154, Dodgers -178; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Los Angeles will meet on Saturday.

The Mets are 36-21 in home games in 2020. New York is hitting a collective batting average of .236 this season, led by Dominic Smith with an average of .256.

The Dodgers have gone 34-26 away from home. Los Angeles has hit 159 home runs as a team this season. Max Muncy leads them with 23, averaging one every 14.8 at-bats.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-5. Kenley Jansen earned his second victory and Will Smith went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Los Angeles. Jeurys Familia registered his third loss for New York.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------
WPIX (The CW)-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

