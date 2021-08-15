 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on August 15, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In New York the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Max Scherzer (9-4, 2.67 ERA, .89 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets +153, Dodgers -180; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Los Angeles will face off on Sunday.

The Mets are 36-22 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Dominic Smith leads the team with a mark of .256.

The Dodgers have gone 35-26 away from home. Los Angeles has slugged .422 this season. Max Muncy leads the team with a .533 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 2-1. Phil Bickford secured his second victory and Will Smith went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Yennsy Diaz registered his second loss for New York.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

